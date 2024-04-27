GTPL Hathway introduces AI-driven WhatsApp Bot GIVA for improved customer support

GTPL Hathway, an Indian cable TV and broadband provider, has upgraded its WhatsApp bot, GIVA, with AI capabilities from Yellow.ai, offering multi-language support and integration with CRM and payment gateways. The bot aims to automate customer support, enable self-service, and streamline after-sales service, providing personalized experiences and enabling convenient payments via WhatsApp Pay. GTPL’s chatbot offers round-the-clock support in multiple languages and plans to expand language options in the future.



GTPL Hathway, a Multi-System Operator (MSO) in India providing Digital Cable TV services and Wireline Broadband, has unveiled an upgraded version of its WhatsApp bot, GIVA. This AI-powered bot leverages Yellow.ai’s AI capabilities to automate customer support, enable self-service, and streamline after-sales service. With multi-language support and integration with CRM and payment gateways, GIVA offers personalized experiences and enables convenient payments via WhatsApp Pay, enhancing customer interactions and service efficiency, GTPL Hathway announced on Friday.

Multi-Language Support, Payment Integration

According to GTPL Hathway, the chatbot is conversant in nine languages and enables hyper-personalized and seamless customer experiences across WhatsApp, GTPL’s upcoming new App, website, and Facebook page for the company’s 12 million plus Digital Cable TV and a million plus Broadband customer base across India. Leveraging Yellow.ai’s Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP), the AI chatbot offers full-fledged customer service automation on WhatsApp as a first step, followed by chatbots on Facebook, and GTPL’s website and application.

AI-Powered Customer Support

Commenting on the launch, GTPL Hathway said, “The enhanced chatbot GIVA is part of GTPL’s ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled service to its customers. This AI-powered chatbot enabled by Yellow.ai reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.” GTPL Hathway says the AI chatbot offers round-the-clock support to both new and existing customers in three languages initially, including English, Hindi, and Gujarati, which will soon be followed by six additional languages to cater to varying customer preferences. It also enables deep backend integration with CRM, payment gateways, and other existing support systems. The payment integration will allow GTPL subscribers to renew their existing services as well as enable them to subscribe and pay for additional services within the WhatsApp environment.

From showing GTPL’s services across Digital Cable TV and Broadband, giving customized plan recommendations, raising queries, to enabling channel additions, pack upgrades, and purchases, GIVA is capable of efficiently engaging with customers across the stages of their journey, the company said.

