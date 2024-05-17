India reaches 99% 4G coverage in 6 lakh villages

India has achieved a 99 percent coverage of 4G with over 6 lakh villages covered and 4.42 lakh 5G BTS. The Ministry of Communications highlights India’s telecom sector growth, international partnerships, and achievements in attracting global business ventures. India is focusing on digital innovation for sustainable development. India’s Telecom Diplomacy has helped build partnerships, exports, and leadership positions in international forums, positioning India as a global leader in digital innovation and infrastructure.



Today, India has achieved an impressive 99 percent coverage in 4G, with over 6 lakh villages covered and approximately 4.42 lakh 5G BTS, as announced by the Ministry of Communications (MoC) on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. This extensive 4G coverage ensures widespread access to high-speed wireless internet, enabling easy access to digital services.

Telecommunications Milestones

“The Indian telecom sector has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, paving the way for a transformative period. With soaring data consumption, a large user base, and favorable policies, India continues to drive industry growth and startup innovation,” stated the Communications ministry in an official release ahead of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

“The Department of Telecommunications is actively engaging in international partnerships and collaborations to build a world-class telecom ecosystem, improve global connectivity, and establish India as a leader in digital innovation and infrastructure,” added the Ministry.

The Ministry further emphasized that India’s Telecom Diplomacy has played a crucial role in attracting new businesses, forming partnerships with global leaders, supporting domestic startups, showcasing India’s commitment to innovation, and solidifying its leadership in the global telecommunications arena.

WTISD

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually on May 17th since 1969, commemorating the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The theme for WTISD 2024 is “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development.”

The Ministry of Communications highlighted the country’s progress in the telecommunications sector, including strategic partnerships with other countries and telecom chip companies, sharing of best practices, creating new opportunities, boosting telecom exports, safeguarding Indian interests, and assuming leadership roles in global forums.

Notable international collaborations, particularly with the USA, have driven initiatives like OpenRAN adoption and facilitated access to telecom chips for startups, promoting spectrum allocation discussions and enhancing India’s telecom landscape.

The Ministry noted a decrease in the gap between imports and exports, with most 5G demands being met by domestically manufactured products. Indian companies exported Rs 25,200 crores worth of telecom equipment and accessories last year, with efforts to showcase these products internationally for export.

Additionally, India, through the Bharat 6G Alliance, is entering into collaborations with industry associations in the USA and EU to explore opportunities in 6G wireless technologies, establish secure telecommunications, and ensure resilient supply chains.

The Ministry announced that the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) will be held in India for the first time in October 2024, with over 2000 delegates from 180 countries participating to set standards for the next generation of telecommunication systems.