4ka broadens 5G coverage in Slovakia

Slovak operator 4ka has expanded its 5G network to new locations, including Bardejov, Malacky, and Piestany. The network, operating on the C-Band, offers speeds over 600 Mbps. 4ka now focuses on smaller areas with high customer concentration for 5G coverage, alongside its existing coverage in key cities like Bratislava and Nitra. The operator aims to add 5G in more locations across Slovakia this year.



Slovak operator 4ka has announced the expansion of its 5G Network by introducing services in new locations. Following the enhancement of its 4G network coverage at the end of February, which already reaches over 95% of the population in Slovakia, the company has now initiated the expansion of its 5G network.

4ka’s 5G Network Expansion

4ka has revealed that its 5G services are now accessible in 6 new locations, such as Bardejov, Malacky, Stupava, Piestany, Zlate Moravce, and Zvolen. The 5G Network, utilizing the C-Band (3.4 GHz and 3.7 GHz), is constructed on the 3.7 GHz band. The network requires an increased number of transmitters to cover the territory efficiently while offering speeds exceeding 600 Mbps.

Coverage Approach

The operator, 4ka, has altered its 5G Network coverage strategy this year. Previously, the focus was on major cities with dense populations. However, the current approach involves prioritizing smaller areas with a high concentration of 4ka customers and 5G devices to ensure wider 5G coverage in smaller towns and cities.

“This year, we significantly improved our mobile network by transitioning from 3G to 4G successfully by the end of February, achieving coverage of over 97% of the population in the first half of the year. We are now expanding the 5G network strategically. Over the course of the year, 5G coverage will be extended to numerous new locations across Slovakia,” stated 4ka.

Key Cities with 5G Network

With plans to include more than 10 additional locations by early summer, 4ka highlights that its 5G network is already operational in major cities like Bratislava, Trnava, Nitra, Levice, Cadca, Ziar nad Hronom, Sered, Stropkov, Topolcany, and certain areas of Banska Bystrica.