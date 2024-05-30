GX Group to invest Rs 100 crore in new India unit, targeting growth in Telecom sector

Netherlands-based fibre-to-the-home gear maker GX Group plans to invest Rs 100 crore in setting up a new manufacturing facility in India to export products globally. The company aims to manufacture connectivity products like routers and access points for both the Indian market and other countries, including Europe and Africa. GX Group, which already has a plant in Haryana, is looking at states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for its new facility.

Netherlands-based GX Group to set up new manufacturing facility in India

The Netherlands-based fibre-to-the-home gear maker, GX Group, plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in India with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore. The move is in line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

Expansion Plans

The company’s CEO, Paritosh Prajapati, confirmed the plans to ETTelecom, stating that the new facility will focus on exporting products worldwide. This will be GX Group’s second manufacturing unit in the country, following the establishment of a plant in Haryana’s Manesar last year.

GX Group is exploring potential locations for the new facility, including states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The company aims to manufacture flagship connectivity products such as Wi-Fi routers, access points, Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), and XGS PON for both domestic and global markets.

Economic Incentives

The company has also been selected for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme by the Indian government. In addition, it received funding of Rs 200 crores from the Netherlands government-backed Investment International last year to expand its manufacturing operations in India.

Market Presence

GX Group supplies broadband equipment to major Indian telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea’s You Broadband, and BSNL. In the European market, the company serves clients such as KPN, Vodafone, and T-Mobile.

The company emphasized the importance of fair access to the domestic market, considering its investments and trusted vendor status. Currently, the public sector business contributes 10% to the company’s overall revenues in India.

With a focus on quality and control over the product lifecycle, GX Group is committed to strengthening its presence in India and global markets.