GTPL Hathway plans Rs 100 cr expansion of HITS service

GTPL Hathway, backed by Reliance Industries, is investing Rs 100 crore in its HITS service to offer 900 TV channels. The company plans to launch the service in Q1 FY26 after receiving a license. HITS combines cable TV and DTH features, allowing it to compete with DTH and expand into rural areas. It will also reduce operating costs in urban areas. Owned by Hinduja Group, NXT Digital is the only provider offering both HITS and cable TV services.

GTPL Hathway to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Headend in the Sky Service

Mumbai: Reliance Industries-backed GTPL Hathway is planning to invest Rs 100 crore in its headend in the sky (HITS) service, which is slated to go live in Q1 FY26 with a capacity to provide up to 900 TV channels, a senior company official told ET.

License Acquisition and Expansion Strategy

The company recently received a HITS license from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and is looking towards future subscriber expansion through HITS. According to the official, the company aims to capitalize on the potential of the new service, which remains unnamed for now, while ensuring a seamless growth trajectory. The official requested anonymity while sharing these insightful details.

NXT Digital, owned by Hinduja Group, is currently the sole provider of integrated services that encompass both HITS and cable TV services. HITS, a satellite-based platform, offers a unique amalgamation of cable TV and DTH features. While HITS and cable TV deliver TV signals through satellite and optical fiber, DTH sends signals directly to consumers via satellite.

Enhancing Competition and Market Reach

“HITS will allow us to compete effectively with DTH providers, in addition to expanding our reach in cable-dark regions. The new service aligns with our strategy to grow our presence in rural India and optimize operating costs in urban areas,” the official stressed.