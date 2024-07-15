Theatres juggle show schedules amidst competing films for audience attention

In Short:

Movie theaters in India are facing a problem of too many film releases, leading to clashes at the box office. The success of some movies has caused others to change their release dates, impacting marketing and show timings. Limited screens and high ticket prices are also causing issues for cinema owners. Planning releases strategically and fair show sharing is needed to avoid losses.

Theatres Across India Struggle with Clashing Movie Releases

After a long drought of Hindi films hitting the screens, movie theatres across India are now faced with a problem of plenty. With several films scheduled for release in the upcoming weeks, many dates have been shuffled around to avoid clashes and ensure smooth marketing and promotional campaigns, as well as show timings.

Shuffling Dates and Showcasing Issues

The success of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has caused a ripple effect in the industry. Films like Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha have been pushed back to August 2 to avoid direct competition. However, this led to showcasing issues for the action film Kill, which managed to earn ₹13.59 crore, mainly from urban multiplexes.

Recent clashes at the box office included Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Upcoming releases like the comedy drama Bad Newz and the Hollywood flick Deadpool & Wolverine are also on the horizon. Clashes like these can lead to both films losing out on business, with the trade experts highlighting the tough competition posed by a film like Kalki.

Challenges Faced by Theatre Owners

Theatre owners, like Pranav Garg from Maya Palace in Muzaffarnagar, are feeling the heat. The demand for better show timings and larger auditoriums during clashes puts pressure on them. Single or two-screen cinemas face tougher challenges in such situations.

Garg pointed out that budget constraints and high ticket prices also add to the woes of theatre owners, as most audiences cannot afford to watch multiple films in quick succession.

Dealing with Showcasing Issues

According to Amit Sharma from Miraj Entertainment, the recent flood of movie releases after a long dry spell has caused showcasing issues for theatres. Changes in release dates can make a significant difference, especially for highly anticipated films like Pushpa 2-The Rule.

Major holiday weekends can accommodate multiple big releases, but regular weekends pose a challenge. Ensuring a diverse slate of films like Kalki, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Munjya, Jatt & Juliet 3, and Maharaja cater to different audiences.

Importance of Planning and Cooperation

Planning in advance and spacing out film releases is crucial to optimize revenues and ensure fair showcasing for all movies. Show-sharing should be reasonable to benefit all parties involved, as emphasized by independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.