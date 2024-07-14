India’s junk food growth continues through data and analysis

In Short:

In 2023-24, India became the biggest market for Nestle’s Maggi noodles, with 6 billion servings sold. Processed food is becoming a big part of daily diets, with top spenders in urban areas dishing out ₹538 monthly on such items. Health concerns are rising due to unhealthy content in processed foods. India is taking steps to regulate food labeling to inform consumers about nutrition.

India’s Love for Maggi Noodles

Last month, Nestlé India shared exciting news that **India** has become the largest market for its beloved Maggi instant noodles, with an impressive six billion servings sold in 2023-24. This news highlights the special place Maggi holds in the hearts (and stomachs) of many across the country.

Exploring the World of Processed Foods

As our lives get busier, processed foods have become a convenient go-to option for many. While Maggi has introduced healthier spin-offs, it’s essential to note that not all processed foods offer ideal nutrition. Supermarket shelves are overflowing with these options, showcasing the extensive marketing efforts in this space.

Diving into the Stats

A government survey revealed that the top urban households in **India** spend a substantial amount on processed foods. This trend isn’t just about what we eat but also influences the success of fast-food giants whose sales continue to climb with the rise in processed food consumption.

Popular Picks Across the Nation

From bustling cities to rural villages, **India** has embraced a wide range of processed foods, from namkeen to instant noodles. Biscuits top the list as the most popular choice, with urban areas spending **₹15.4** per head on packed noodles. Assam, Punjab, and south Indian states lead the way in spending on packaged processed foods.

Concerns About Unhealthy Ingredients

Junk food often contains unhealthy levels of fats, sugar, and salt, contributing to health issues. Lab tests have revealed concerning findings about certain processed food items, raising questions about their impact on our well-being and the rising number of non-communicable diseases in **India**.

Prioritizing Healthier Options

In response to these concerns, policymakers globally are taking steps to address the growing consumption of processed foods. **India** recently approved measures to make key nutritional information more visible on packaged foods, promoting informed choices and better access to healthier alternatives.