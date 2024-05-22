GoNetspeed brings fiber to Ludlow, begins infrastructure rollout in Utica.

A company called GoNetspeed in the US is expanding its fiber internet service to the town of Ludlow in Massachusetts and Utica in New York. They are investing millions of dollars to connect thousands of premises to high-speed fiber internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds. The service is expected to be available in Utica by 2025. GoNetspeed aims to provide modern infrastructure for faster internet access in underserved areas.



Fiber internet provider in the US, GoNetspeed, has announced the launch of Fiber internet service for residents and businesses throughout the Town of Ludlow in Massachusetts. The company has also started construction to bring fiber internet throughout Utica in New York.

Fiber Internet Expansion

GoNetspeed has invested USD 4.8 million to connect over 4,800 premises throughout Ludlow to fiber internet service with symmetrical upload and download speeds. In addition, the company has allocated USD 60 million for the fiber rollout in Utica, as announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, GoNetspeed expressed their commitment to providing service to residents in Western and Central Massachusetts who have been lacking provider choice and access to high-speed fiber internet.

Deployment Schedule

Construction is underway in Utica, with the first customers expected to be eligible for service installation by summer 2024 and completion scheduled for winter 2025. This deployment will provide over 38,000 homes and businesses in Utica with access to GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fiber internet speeds.

Fiber Internet Access

GoNetspeed emphasized that with 100 percent fiber internet access, Utica and surrounding areas will benefit from a modern infrastructure designed to meet the increasing demand for bandwidth and faster speeds.

The company is rapidly expanding its fiber networks in nine states, including Massachusetts and New York. Currently, communities such as Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo in New York already have access to GoNetspeed’s service.