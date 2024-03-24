Get Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar & more with Tata Play Fiber

In Short:

Tata Play Fiber, a fiber broadband service in India, offers customers OTT benefits like Apple TV+ and Disney+ Hotstar with plans starting at 50 Mbps speed. Customers must opt for bundled plans for at least 3 months with lumpsum payments. The plans include access to multiple OTT platforms for entertainment. Each plan comes with 3.3TB monthly data and free installation with a promise of a dual-band ONT + Wi-Fi router.

Tata Play Fiber, a prominent fiber broadband service provider in India, is now offering its customers exclusive OTT (over-the-top) benefits including Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. These benefits are available with plans that offer speeds of up to 50 Mbps. Tata Play Fiber requires customers to opt for these OTT bundled plans for a minimum duration of 3 months, with lumpsum payments being the only option as monthly plans are not displayed on the website. For more details, watch – Tata Play Fiber OTT Broadband Plans Explained

Tata Play Fiber OTT Benefits

Tata Play Fiber’s OTT bundled plans come with a vast array of streaming platforms which include Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MXPlayer, and many more. Whether customers opt for a 50 Mbps plan or a 1 Gbps plan, they will have access to all the aforementioned OTT platforms. This wide variety of entertainment options coupled with high-speed broadband connectivity enables users to not only enjoy entertainment but also engage in work and learning activities from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, every broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber offers 3.3TB of monthly data without any installation fee for customers opting for the 3-months bundled OTT plans. The company also provides a complimentary dual-band ONT + Wi-Fi router to customers. For customers looking for non-OTT or no-landline connection plans, Tata Play Fiber offers options at a reduced rate.