Stc Bahrain incorporates Wi-Fi 7 tech into services

STC Bahrain has introduced Wi-Fi 7 technology into its services, aiming to provide customers with faster, more reliable, and secure connectivity in the 5G era. This technology will enhance communication experiences for individuals and businesses, setting new speed records in the Kingdom. STC Bahrain is the first in the Kingdom to launch Wi-Fi 7, empowering industries like Healthcare, Education, Retail, and Manufacturing with advanced wireless solutions.



STC Bahrain has announced the integration of Wi-Fi 7 technology into its services. Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802be, Extremely High Throughput (EHT), is poised to revolutionize connectivity in the 5G era. This advancement will enable STC Bahrain customers and businesses to enjoy a 5.5G experience, boasting new speed benchmarks in the Kingdom, as stated in an official release by STC Bahrain.

Wi-Fi 7 Technology

STC Bahrain highlighted that with the increasing demand for connectivity, the incorporation of Wi-Fi 7 technology brings forth speed, reliability, efficiency, security, and streamlined network management. This innovation will elevate communication experiences for both individuals and businesses.

Empowering Industries with Advanced Technology

In a statement regarding the integration, STC Bahrain expressed, “As the first to introduce Wi-Fi 7 technology in the Kingdom, STC Bahrain is empowering customers and businesses with advanced, secure, and reliable communication solutions, further solidifying our position as a premier digital facilitator in Bahrain.”

Additionally, STC Bahrain emphasized that the implementation of Wi-Fi 7 technology will empower industries like Healthcare, Education, Retail, and Manufacturing with enhanced indoor and outdoor wireless solutions within campus network environments.