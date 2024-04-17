Get 2.5GB Daily Data with Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, India’s biggest telecom provider, offers prepaid plans with 2.5GB daily data, along with plans with 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB daily data. Despite unlimited 5G data, these 2.5GB plans are useful for those on 4G needing lots of data. Plans cost Rs 3662 for 365 days with OTT services, Rs 2999 for 365 days, and Rs 349. Each plan includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator in India, provides a range of prepaid plans, including those with 2.5GB of daily data. In addition to 2.5GB, Jio offers plans with 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, and 3GB of daily data. The 2.5GB daily data plans cater to heavy data users. However, with Jio’s unlimited 5G data offering, consumers are less concerned about the daily data limit.

For users who do not have a 5G phone yet or are not covered by Jio’s 5G network, these plans are ideal for those who still rely on Jio’s 4G services and require substantial daily data.

Reliance Jio 2.5GB Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans with 2.5GB of daily data priced at Rs 3662, Rs 2999, and Rs 349.

The Rs 3662 plan includes 365 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2.5GB daily data, and OTT benefits like SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Additionally, it provides unlimited 5G data.

The Rs 2999 plan offers 2.5GB daily data, 365 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema. However, it does not include OTT benefits like the Rs 3662 plan. This plan also comes with unlimited 5G data.

Lastly, the Rs 349 plan provides 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. It does not include OTT benefits but offers unlimited 5G data like the other plans.