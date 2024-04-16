Airtel reaches 10M 5G users in three circles

Bharti Airtel, a telecom service provider in India, has crossed 10 million 5G users in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. Airtel has completed the rollout of 5G services in all cities and districts in these states, making it easier for customers to enjoy 5G. The company has seen a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months due to network deployment and availability of 5G devices.

Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced today that it has surpassed 10 million users (10.1 million) enjoying 5G services in Tamil Nadu (5.9 million), Gujarat (3 million), as well as Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh (1.2 million). Airtel announced on Tuesday that it has deployed 5G services across all cities and districts in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Airtel 5G in Tamil Nadu

From the iconic architectural marvels of Mahabalipuram to the renowned pilgrimage site of Madurai and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Ooty or Coonoor, Airtel said it continues to complete its rollout across Tamil Nadu.

Airtel 5G in Gujarat

Coming to Gujarat, from the iconic architectural marvels of Vadodara to the renowned pilgrimage site of Dwarka and Somnath, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Gir National Park and Statue of Unity, the telco continues to complete its rollout.

Airtel 5G in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh

From the iconic architectural marvels of Mubarak Mandi Palace to the renowned pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi Temple, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Patnitop, Dal Lake, Zanskar Valley, Pangong Lake, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Hall of Fame, Diskit, and Gulmarg, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This announcement follows Airtel‘s recent milestone of hitting 3 million 5G users in Mumbai, as reported by TelecomTalk. Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in India to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and increasing availability of 5G devices.