Ezditek and Gcore collaborate to enhance AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia’s data centers

Saudi Arabian data center and digital infrastructure services company, Ezditek, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gcore, a provider of edge AI, cloud, and security solutions based in Luxembourg. This collaboration aims to enhance the AI infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

High-Capacity Data Centers Across Saudi Arabia

As part of the partnership, Ezditek will leverage Gcore‘s expertise to establish high-capacity infrastructure in nine data centers located in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, catering to the increasing demand for AI computing in the region.

“Our partnership with Gcore signifies a significant milestone in our journey to provide adaptable and scalable facilities that align with the changing needs of the AI era. The MoU reflects a promising step forward as we develop carrier-neutral data centers capable of handling vast amounts of data with local digital infrastructure,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “Together, we are introducing AI as a service to propel the next phase of intelligent and sustainable data center innovation in the KSA.”

The collaboration aims to have an operational capacity of 28MW by 2025, with plans for gradual expansion in the following four years. Fabrice Moizan, Chief Revenue Officer at Gcore, echoed Almulhim’s sentiments, emphasizing the transformative potential of the partnership.

Ezditek, a subsidiary of Ezdihar Holding Company, envisions the establishment of multiple large-scale data centers across key Saudi cities by 2030. These carrier-neutral hubs are designed to support the long-term objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, as stated in the official release.