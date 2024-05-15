DoT moves digital intelligence platform to AWS, sparking telcos’ response

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) decided to move its digital intelligence platform (DIP) to Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers, causing initial backlash from mobile phone companies worried about data privacy. However, DoT reassured them that customer data won’t be stored on AWS, leading the companies to withdraw their objections. The DIP is used to fight cybercrimes and fraud, helping various stakeholders like telcos and law enforcement agencies.

DoT’s Digital Intelligence Platform Migration to AWS Raises Initial Concerns

A recent decision by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to shift its digital intelligence platform (DIP) to Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers from those operated by BSNL and C-DoT initially sparked concerns among mobile phone companies. However, DoT assured them that critical subscriber database records (SDRs) would not be stored on AWS, easing tensions.

Initial Reaction from Mobile Phone Companies

Upon learning about the migration, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) expressed their concerns in a letter to DoT officials. They feared that the move could compromise consumer data privacy due to the nature of cloud-based solutions.

Reassurance from DoT

In response to the concerns raised, DoT clarified in a letter dated May 13 that SDRs of customers would not be stored on AWS. Subsequently, COAI acknowledged the assurance provided and deemed the issue resolved.

Reasoning Behind the Migration

DoT officials explained that the move was necessitated by the current infrastructure’s inability to handle the growing data volumes. Despite considering domestic cloud service providers, none met the technical requirements, leading to the selection of AWS as an approved vendor by MeitY.

About the DIP Platform

The DIP serves as a backend platform for government services, facilitating real-time intelligence sharing among stakeholders. It aids in combating cybercrimes, managing fraudulent connections, and enhancing coordination among various entities like telcos, law enforcement agencies, and financial institutions.

Data Privacy Concerns Addressed

Operators’ concerns over data privacy were addressed by clarifying that the platform does not store SDRs on AWS directly or indirectly, thus ensuring consumer data confidentiality.

Government’s Focus on Cybersecurity

The migration aligns with the government’s efforts to enhance cybersecurity measures and combat financial fraud, highlighting the importance of robust IT infrastructure in managing the growing number of cybercrime reports.