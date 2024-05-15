Carnival Cruise Fleet Now Connected with Starlink LEO System

In Short:

Carnival announced that all its ships worldwide now have high-speed Starlink internet. This upgrade offers faster and more reliable Wi-Fi, allowing guests and crew to stay connected at sea. The increased bandwidth also improves operational capabilities and enables the quick rollout of new services while cruising. This enhancement aims to provide guests with a seamless and top-notch internet experience while on board.



Cruise company Carnival announced that 100 percent of its ships across the global fleet are now equipped with Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite internet connectivity. The completed installation further enhances the onboard experience for guests and crew, providing faster service, greater capacity, and more reliable Wi-Fi on its fleet of over 90 ships across its portfolio, Carnival Corporation said on Tuesday.

Enhanced Connectivity

Carnival says the roll-out of Starlink is the latest development in a series of investments that have collectively quadrupled its fleetwide bandwidth since 2019 through its connectivity strategy.

This upgrade enables guests and crew to stay connected anywhere in the world, including sharing pictures and videos, scrolling on social media, streaming live content, and working remotely, competing with on-land connectivity experiences, the cruise company said.

Operational Advantages

The added bandwidth also boosts each ship’s operational and communications capabilities with more continuous onboard equipment monitoring and real-time connectivity and data sharing between ship and shore teams, along with enhanced versatility to more quickly roll out new guest services and features, even while at sea, the company said.

Carnival Corporation said it began its fleetwide roll-out of Starlink in December 2022 with Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises ships, before expanding to the company’s other cruise brands, which include Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard.

Seamless Experience

With the completion of this fleetwide roll-out, guests can expect seamless and high-quality internet connectivity during their voyages, further enhancing the overall cruise experience, Carnival added.