Ericsson and F.I.R.S.T announce partnership at IIT Kanpur

In Short:

Ericsson and F.I.R.S.T at IIT Kanpur have joined forces to boost innovation in Mobile Financial Services and fintech solutions. With a focus on meeting customer needs, the partnership aims to identify emerging technologies and market trends. Ericsson, a major player in mobile wallet transactions, processes 2.8 billion transactions worth $40 billion monthly. This collaboration signifies Ericsson’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial technology sector, leveraging global experience and local insights.

Ericsson and F.I.R.S.T at IIT Kanpur Announce Partnership for Mobile Financial Services

Ericsson and F.I.R.S.T (Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, have announced a strategic partnership to drive innovation in Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and fintech solutions. The partnership aims to address real customer needs by identifying emerging technologies, trends, and market insights. Ericsson processes 2.8 billion transactions valued at $40 billion monthly and has over 400 million registered mobile wallets.

Advancements in Financial Technology Sector This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ericsson in asserting its leadership in technology and innovation within the financial services space. Teaming up with F.I.R.S.T at IIT Kanpur, known for fostering technological innovation, Ericsson aims to drive meaningful advancements in the financial technology sector.