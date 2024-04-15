DoT announces schedule for 2024 spectrum auctions

The telecom department has announced a new schedule for upcoming spectrum auctions, with the last date for bid applications extended to May 6 due to Lok Sabha polls. The auctions, originally planned for May 20, will now start on June 6. The final list of bidders will be released on May 9. The Union Cabinet approved auctions in eight spectrum bands at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore.

Telecom Department Announces New Schedule for Spectrum Auction Applications

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released a revised schedule for the submission of applications for the upcoming spectrum auctions, which were postponed due to the Lok Sabha polls.

New Deadline and Auction Dates

The last date for submitting bid applications has been extended by 15 days to May 6, as per the notification issued by the DoT on Monday. The auction, originally scheduled to commence on May 20, will now begin on June 6, following the announcement of election results.

The mock auctions, which were previously set for May 13 and 14, will now take place on June 3. The final list of bidders will be released on May 9 according to the recent notification.

Details of Spectrum Auction

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, approved auctions in eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services with a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore. The spectrum bands include 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz, each with a validity period of 20 years.

The Cabinet also established a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) to assess re-farming of existing spectrum usage to enhance spectrum availability for future telecommunication service requirements.