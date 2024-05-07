Dixon Technologies partners with Nokia to manufacture telecom products

Dixon Technologies subsidiary has partnered with Nokia for manufacturing telecom products in India. Nokia Solutions and Networks OY will supply communication equipment. Dixon aims to enhance India’s manufacturing competitiveness in the telecom product market. The devices will be manufactured at DEAPL’s Noida facility. Dixon already manufactures consumer electronics, lighting, and mobile phones in India. The partnership is expected to offer enriching experience to Nokia’s customers.

Dixon Technologies Subsidiary Partners with Nokia for Telecom Products

New Delhi: Dixon Technologies’ subsidiary, Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited (DEAPL), has signed an agreement with global telecommunications company Nokia for the development and manufacturing of telecom products. This partnership with Nokia Solutions and Networks OY, a leading developer and supplier of communications equipment, terminals, accessories, and connectivity solutions, aims to boost India’s manufacturing competitiveness in the telecom products segment.

“This association will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness. There is tremendous scope and potential in the Telecom product market and it’s gratifying that Nokia has partnered with Dixon for its Telecom products segment,” said Atul B. Lall, VC & MD, Dixon Technologies.

The manufacturing of these telecom devices will take place at DEAPL’s facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Dixon Technologies is known for manufacturing consumer durables, lighting, and mobile phone products in India, including LED TVs, washing machines, LED bulbs, tube lights, downlighters, and mobile phones.