Disney Star sets record viewership on IPL 2024 opening day

In Short:

Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the IPL, had a record-breaking viewership of 16.8 crore unique viewers on the opening day of the 17th season. They also had the highest watch-time of 1,276 crore minutes on linear channels. The inaugural match had 6 crore concurrent viewers on Disney Star. JioCinema had 11.3 crore viewers digitally. Star Sports received high praise for their coverage and initiatives for the tournament.

Disney Star IPL Opening Day Viewership Breaks Records!

Who doesn’t love some cricket action, right? Well, the 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off with a bang, and Disney Star, the official broadcaster, hit a home run with a whopping 16.8 crore unique viewers hooked to their screens. That’s crazy, right?

The Viewership Feat:

On the opening day, the linear channels of Disney Star saw a staggering watch-time of 1,276 crore minutes, smashing all previous records. The opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Bangalore Royal Challengers witnessed a peak TV concurrency of 6 crore viewers glued to the Disney Star network simultaneously. It was a cricket feast!

On the digital front, JioCinema also saw a massive 11.3 crore viewers on the first day of IPL, marking a 51% jump from the previous season. Their total watch time crossed 660 crore minutes. It seems like everyone was in the cricket fever!

Captains’ Take:

Disney Star had a delightful surprise for fans by getting 8 out of the 10 IPL captains for the 17th season to share their thoughts and expectations. It was a great insight into what’s in store for this year’s tournament.

Star-Studded Commentary:

Adding to the excitement, Disney Star had a stellar line-up of star commentators gracing the commentary box – big names like Navjot Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh, and Sunil Gavaskar among others. It was like watching the game with legends themselves!

A Special Touch:

Star Sports went the extra mile by launching IPL in 4K with Atmos sound across major DTH platforms. But that’s not all, they also introduced a special feed for the differently-abled with descriptive commentary and sign language interpretation, catering to visually impaired, deaf, or hard-of-hearing fans.

A Closing Note:

This phenomenal viewership isn’t just luck; it’s a testament to the fans’ love for cricket and Disney Star’s dedication to ‘serving fans’. Kudos to all the partners and the BCCI for their support in making this unforgettable start possible. The live cricket buzz is real!