Can you get Netflix with Airtel’s prepaid plans? All you need to know.

Airtel Offers Netflix with Prepaid Plans

Airtel is now providing Netflix subscription with its prepaid plans, following in the footsteps of Jio. Currently, there is one plan from Airtel that includes Netflix, priced at Rs 1499. While not a budget plan, it offers substantial data benefits to customers.

Airtel Rs 1499 Plan

The Rs 1499 plan from Airtel includes a Netflix Basic subscription, valued at Rs 199 per month. This subscription allows streaming at 720p resolution on one device at a time, which can be any device like a TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

In addition to Netflix, the plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, with a service validity of 84 days. Customers also benefit from unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel also provides other entertainment bundled prepaid plans such as Airtel Xstream Play, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. These plans, available nationwide, may include unlimited 5G data for customers.