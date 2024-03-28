CMC Networks introduces Air Connect Solution for South African businesses

CMC Networks has launched Air Connect, a wireless solution for businesses in South Africa. This Wireless to the Business (WTTB) solution offers reliable high-speed connectivity across various terrains. It provides flexible speeds from 5 Mbps to over 500 Mbps, eliminating costs and deployment times of traditional wired connections. Air Connect can be quickly installed with a service level objective of 3 to 10 days, enhancing network resilience and uptime.

Reliable Wireless Connectivity

Utilizing radio waves, Air Connect offers connectivity across various landscapes, including rural farmlands, remote deserts, and rugged terrains. Unlike traditional wired connections like fiber optics, Air Connect eliminates costs, complexities, and long deployment times. The service provides flexible speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to over 500 Mbps, based on the specific needs of the business.

According to CMC Networks, “Our goal is to drive the next phase of digital advancement across Africa, and Air Connect represents a significant leap in that direction. It offers our customers a wider array of connectivity options to enhance redundancy in their networks, ensuring continuous operation of their businesses under any circumstances.”

Rapid Installation and Scalability

Air Connect can be rapidly installed with a service level objective (SLO) of 3 to 10 days, making it an ideal solution for businesses awaiting fiber optic deployment. It can also function as an active backup in a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) overlay deployment, further boosting network resilience and uptime.

CMC Networks emphasized the scalability and adaptability of Air Connect to cater to unique business requirements, offering quick installation, high-speed connectivity, and enhanced network reliability.

Pan-African Network Coverage

CMC Networks asserts to have the widest pan-African network, covering 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East. The company maintains regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.