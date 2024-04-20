Tesla recalling 4,000 Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal

In Short:

Tesla is recalling almost 4,000 of its 2024 Cybertrucks due to a problem with the accelerator pedal. The pedal can get stuck, causing the vehicle to accelerate unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla will replace or repair the pedal for free. The company has not received any reports of accidents related to this issue. Elon Musk acknowledged the challenges of mass production for the Cybertruck.

Attention Tesla Cybertruck Owners!

Hey there Cybertruck owners! Have you heard the latest news about your futuristic ride? Well, it looks like Tesla is recalling 3,878 units of the 2024 Cybertruck. Why, you ask? Turns out, there’s a little issue with the accelerator pedal that could cause it to get stuck, leading to unintended acceleration and potentially, a crash.

What’s the Problem?

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the accelerator pedal pad in some Cybertrucks may dislodge and get trapped by the interior trim. Yikes!

Which Cybertrucks Are Affected?

The recall involves model year 2024 Cybertrucks made between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024. So, if you own one of these babies, you might want to pay extra attention.

Good News!

Now, here’s the good part – as of now, no collisions, injuries, or deaths have been reported due to this issue. Phew! Also, Tesla has already taken action by outfitting the Cybertrucks in production with a new accelerator pedal component. Safety first, right?

What’s Tesla Doing About It?

Tesla has promised to replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly for free. If you’re one of the affected owners, you can reach out to Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Just mention the recall number SB-24-33-003. Keep an eye out for notification letters expected to be sent out in June.

A Quick Throwback

In case you forgot, Tesla delivered the first batch of Cybertruck pickups to customers in November. But, there were some delays in production. Elon Musk even mentioned the challenges faced in mass-producing the Cybertruck during a conference call.

So there you have it! Stay safe out there on the roads, Cybertruck owners!