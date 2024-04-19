KaleidEO finishes aerial tests on optical and multi-spectral EO payload

In Short:

Bengaluru start-up KaleidEO Space Systems has completed aerial testing of its earth observation payload. The payload can capture images with high resolution and will be deployed on satellites in 2026. The technology, developed by young ex-ISRO scientists, aims to provide affordable satellite imagery for applications in agriculture, urban planning, and government strategic planning. This successful test marks a milestone for KaleidEO.

Welcome to KaleidEO Space Systems: A Tale of Innovation and Success

Exciting news alert! Bengaluru start-up KaleidEO Space Systems has recently completed aerial testing of its cutting-edge optical and multi-spectral earth observation (EO) payload. What does that mean, you ask? Well, it means that the team at KaleidEO is making significant strides in revolutionizing the way we observe and monitor our planet from above.

About KaleidEO Space Systems

Founded by a team of young ex-ISRO scientists, KaleidEO is a part of the deep tech firm SatSure. SatSure recently closed a series A round of $15 million in equity capital, led by Baring Private Equity Partners (BPEP), India and Promus Ventures.

Their innovative payload employs motion compensation and pixel shift methodology to capture images with unparalleled resolution, even when imaging moving objects at high speeds from orbit.

Key Features of the Payload

The prototype payload was flown with image scanning abilities in 5-bands – red, blue, green, near infrared, red-edge – and captured images at an impressive 16 centimetres spatial resolution. The future satellite version of this payload will be capturing images globally at 1 metre resolution and a 65-kilometre swath.

This technology has the potential to revolutionize industries such as agriculture, urban planning, infrastructure monitoring, and government strategic planning.

Akash Yalgach, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at KaleidEO, expressed his excitement about the successful testing, stating, “We are thrilled with the success of this initial test. With this milestone, KaleidEO has become one of the very few companies that is capable of developing EO payloads and imaging technologies.”

Looking Towards the Future

Prateep Basu, co-founder and CEO of SatSure, is leading the way towards a bright future for KaleidEO. The company is gearing up to launch a commercial version of the payload in the third quarter of 2026. This innovative technology will be integrated onto a fleet of four satellites orbiting at a very low earth orbit of 380 km. Prateep Basu shared his vision, saying, “High quality affordable satellite imagery is still a myth, but at KaleidEO we are going to be breaking barriers by democratising access to such data for users in India and other developing countries through cutting-edge hardware innovation.”

(Reported by BL intern Vidushi Natiyal)