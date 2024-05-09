HPCL reports 25% drop in Q4 net profit, declares 1:2 bonus issue

In Short:

HPCL Reports 25% Fall in Net Profit, Declares Bonus Shares

Let’s talk about Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) – they recently shared some news that might interest you!

Quarterly Performance

In the March quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year, HPCL witnessed a 25% decline in its net profit. The consolidated net profit stood at ₹2,709.31 crore, down from ₹3,608.32 crore in the same period last year. One of the reasons cited for this reduction was lower refining margins. In this quarter, the company earned $6.93 for every barrel of crude oil converted into fuel, down from $8.50 in the previous quarter.

Bonus Shares Declaration

On top of this news, HPCL’s board announced a bonus issue of 1 share for every 2 shares held. This means more shares for the existing shareholders!

Annual Performance

Looking at the bigger picture, HPCL had a good year overall. They reported a net profit of ₹16,014.61 crore for the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, a significant improvement from the loss of ₹6,980.23 crore in the previous year. The total turnover also saw an increase, reaching ₹1.22-lakh crore compared to ₹1.15-lakh crore in the same period last year.

Stock Market Reaction

Following this announcement, HPCL’s share price took a slight dip, falling by 4.19% to trade at ₹501.30 on the NSE at 2.57 pm.