How E-commerce Brands Use Influencer Marketing for the Holiday Season

In Short:

During the festive season, e-commerce platforms are intensifying their use of influencer marketing to drive online sales, especially targeting Gen Z and millennials. Brands like Amazon and Flipkart are engaging over 8,000 influencers for interactive shopping experiences. Influencer commissions on Amazon are increasing by 1.5x to 2x, reflecting a strong expected growth in this marketing strategy, predicted to reach ₹3,375 crore by 2026.

<div id="content-body-68714127" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Festive Frenzy Fuels E-Commerce and Influencer Collaboration</h2> <p>With the festive season upon us, **e-commerce platforms** are ramping up their efforts in the world of **influencer marketing**. These brands are harnessing the power of influencers as essential catalysts for driving online retail growth, and in return, boosting their sales figures.</p> <h3>The Power of Authenticity</h3> <p>By collaborating with influencers, e-commerce companies can build their brand image and tap into the trust that these personalities have cultivated with their followers. This strategy is particularly effective in reaching **Gen Z** and **millennial shoppers**, who value authenticity in their purchasing decisions.</p> <p>Big players like **Amazon** and **Flipkart** are fully embracing this influencer trend this festive season. “In the last four months alone, we’ve onboarded over 8,000 creators, using platforms like **Instagram** and **YouTube** for audience engagement through reels, live streams, and polls,” shared **Harsh Chaudhary**, Vice President of Growth at Flipkart.</p> <h3>Live Shopping: The New Wave</h3> <p>Influencers are also stepping up with live shopping sessions across platforms such as **Instagram**, **TikTok**, and **YouTube**. These interactive sessions offer a dynamic way for influencers to showcase products in real-time, enhancing the shopping experience for their followers. “If you're aiming to elevate brand visibility or drive the sales funnel, influencer marketing is a powerful tactic,” noted **Himanshu Arora**, Co-Founder of **Social Panga**.</p> <h3>Boosting Influencer Earnings</h3> <p>As part of this push, **Amazon** has revamped its commission rates, offering influencers payouts that can soar by 1.5x to 2x across key product categories. This includes fashion, beauty, home goods, toys, and books, all perfectly timed for the upcoming **Amazon Great Indian Festival**.</p> <p>“We’re determined to help creators maximize their earnings as consumer demand surges during the holiday season. Our influencer program now boasts over 50,000 members, each of whom will see increased commissions starting today,” explained **Zahid Khan**, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets at **Amazon**.</p> <h3>Growing Market Potential</h3> <p>According to a recent report by **EY**, influencer marketing is projected to expand by an impressive 25% in 2024, climbing to ₹2,344 crore and reaching an estimated ₹3,375 crore by 2026.</p> <p>Additionally, around 40% to 57% of brands in sectors like **FMCG** and **automobiles** are poised to enhance their influencer marketing budgets by 10% as the industry grows. Currently, about 12% of the roughly 930,000 content creators in India are earning between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh a month, signaling a growing trend in this vibrant sector.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

