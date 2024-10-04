Ceigall India Launches Two Subsidiaries for Ayodhya Bypass; Stocks Rise

Ceigall India Ltd plans to create two new subsidiaries for the Ayodhya Bypass project: Ceigall Southern Ayodhya Bypass Pvt Ltd and Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Pvt Ltd, pending approvals. The company’s shares rose to ₹394.55. The board also approved the cost audit report for 2023-2024 during their recent meeting in Gurugram, signaling a focus on infrastructure development.

Exciting Developments at Ceigall India Ltd!

In a significant move, Ceigall India Ltd is gearing up to expand its horizons by establishing two new wholly-owned subsidiaries aimed at the ambitious Ayodhya Bypass project. This decision came to light during a board meeting held earlier today, marking a pivotal moment for the company.

New Subsidiaries on the Horizon

The upcoming subsidiaries will be known as Ceigall Southern Ayodhya Bypass Pvt Ltd and Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Pvt Ltd, pending the usual regulatory approvals. These new entities signify Ceigall India‘s commitment to enhancing infrastructure development in the Ayodhya region and are expected to play a crucial role in the project’s execution.

Market Response

In the stock market today, shares of Ceigall India Ltd reflected positive momentum, trading at ₹394.55—a rise of ₹4.40, or 1.13%, by 11:15 AM on the NSE.

Board Decisions and Future Outlook

During the meeting, which took place from 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM at the company’s corporate office in Gurugram, the board also authorized the use of ‘Ceigall’ as the prefix for the new subsidiaries. Additionally, they have chosen to designate the company’s registered office address for these entities, demonstrating a strategic push into infrastructure development.

As the plan unfolds, all eyes will be on Ceigall India Ltd as they take bold steps towards shaping the future of infrastructure in Ayodhya.