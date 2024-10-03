Thar M&M’s Thar ROXX Surpasses 100,000 Bookings Milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra saw huge demand for its new Mahindra Thar ROXX, receiving 1,76,218 bookings after launching on August 15. Over 100,000 orders came in the first hour. Deliveries start from Dussehra. In September, Mahindra reported a 24% increase in domestic sales, selling 51,062 SUVs. The company also launched a new vehicle, VEERO, in the LCV segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra Celebrates Major Success with New Thar ROXX Launch

In an exciting turn of events for **Mahindra & Mahindra**, the launch of the much-anticipated **Mahindra Thar ROXX** has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, racking up an impressive 176,218 bookings since it opened on Thursday!

Record-Breaking Bookings

In a jaw-dropping feat, **over one lakh bookings** were secured within just the first hour of availability! Talk about a powerful new contender hitting the market.

Deliveries Set to Begin

Mark your calendars because **deliveries** for the Thar ROXX are set to kick off this Dussehra, following its grand launch on August 15. Known for its rugged appeal and versatility, the Thar is undeniably a favorite among fans of the brand.

September Sales Growth

In related news, the automaker reported a remarkable 24% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesaler sales in September, delivering 51,062 units compared to just 41,267 units in the same month last year. Impressive, right?

SUV Sales on the Rise

The total sales for September climbed to 87,839 vehicles, showcasing a healthy growth rate of 16%. This success was highlighted by **Veejay Nakra**, President of the Automotive Division at M&M Ltd., who emphasized the company’s strong position in the market.

Introducing the All-New VEERO

This month hasn’t just been about the Thar ROXX, as **Mahindra** also launched the all-new **VEERO** in the light commercial vehicle segment, built on India’s first multi-energy modular platform. This innovation promises to broaden their portfolio even more.

Ready for the Festivities

As we approach the joyous celebrations of **Navratri**, Mahindra’s timely opening of bookings for the Thar ROXX adds a spark to the festive spirit. Who wouldn’t want to drive into the festivities in style?