HDFC Bank sells entire stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹150 crore

In Short:

HDFC Bank sold its 3.20% stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹150 crore, while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought a 3.16% stake for ₹148 crore. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹1,160.15 and bought at ₹1,160 apiece. Shares of Protean eGov Technologies went up by 0.84% to close at ₹1,205.60. Other buyer details are not available.

Exciting News from HDFC Bank!

Guess what? HDFC Bank just made a big move by selling its entire 3.20 per cent stake in **Protean eGov Technologies** for a whopping ₹150 crore through an open market transaction. That’s right, 12,94,326 shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹1,160.15 each.

Buyer Alert!

But wait, there’s more! Nippon India Mutual Fund stepped in and purchased 12.78 lakh shares, equivalent to a 3.16 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹148 crore. These shares were snapped up at an average price of ₹1,160 per piece, making the deal size a staggering ₹148.28 crore.

Market Update

As per the data on the BSE, shares of Protean eGov Technologies saw a gain of 0.84 per cent, closing at ₹1,205.60 each. Looks like things are heating up in the market!