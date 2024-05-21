Zen Mobility foresees revenue exceeding $10 million in the next year

In Short:

Zen Mobility, a B2B Light Electric Vehicle manufacturer, is expected to make over $10 million in revenue this year. The startup currently produces 1,000 units of its ‘micropods’ per month but aims to increase to 2,000-3,000 units monthly by year-end. With 10,000 pre-orders from 28 clients, including e-commerce and food delivery sectors, Zen plans to invest $10-15 million in expansion and is seeking $10 million in funding.

Zen Mobility on Track to Exceed $10 Million Revenue

Exciting news from B2B Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) manufacturer, Zen Mobility! The company is poised to achieve over $10 million in revenue this year. Currently, Zen Mobility is pumping out 1,000 units per month of its LEV, affectionately called ‘micropods,’ with plans to ramp production up to 2,000 to 3,000 units per month by the end of the year.

Impressive Pre-Orders and Growth Plans

This Gurgaon-based startup has already secured a whopping 10,000 pre-orders for the Micro Pod from 28 clients in various sectors including e-commerce, food, and grocery delivery. To support this growth, the company has invested nearly $4 million in R&D over the past three years and has additional plans to invest $10 to $15 million for further expansion. Zen Mobility is also looking to raise around $10 million in funding to fuel its growth.

Product Lineup and Expansion

Zen Mobility, an initiative of the NTF Group, a Tier 1 supplier and manufacturer of automotive components, offers a range of products including the Zen Micro Pod, a 3-wheeler ‘cargo bike,’ and the Zen Maxi Pod, a versatile modular EV platform designed for both cargo and passenger transport.

From the Founder

“We have deployed 1000 vehicles across all major cities, providing dealerships and after-sales services for e-commerce, FMCG, logistics, pharma, and other sectors. This year, we are aiming for over $10 million in revenue and have already received about 10,000 orders,” shared Namit Jain, Founder and CEO of Zen Mobility.

Exciting Features and Market Expansion

The Zen Micro Pod, which hit production lines in February, boasts a customizable cargo box design perfect for hot/cold chains, a 150 kg payload, 120 km range, and a 3-year warranty. These vehicles can be leased at an introductory price of ₹8000 per month for three years. Zen Mobility operates a 2.5-acre manufacturing unit in Gurgaon with an annual capacity of 50,000 units and plans to open another plant in Gurgaon to accommodate the Maxi Pod.

Future Plans and Expansion into B2C

Next on the horizon for Zen Mobility is the launch of the B2B segment of the Maxi Pod next year, with eventual plans to enter the B2C or passenger vehicle market in two years. According to Jain, the Maxi Pod offers the same load capacity as a TATA Ace but with a more sleek and maneuverable design, perfect for navigating the busy streets of cities like Delhi and Bangalore.