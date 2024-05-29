Cherrilearn to introduce NCERT Hindi syllabus on edtech platform by next year’s school term

Mangalore-based Ed-tech platform Cherrilearn plans to expand into vernacular languages by launching NCERT syllabus in Hindi next academic year. Founded in 2021, it provides interactive education to grade 1-5 students in English and Kannada. Students in vernacular language mediums can access it for ₹1/day. With a mission to educate 10 million students by 2025, Cherrilearn has reached over 2,000 towns and villages in 8 states in India, impacting 1,00,000 students. The organization has received awards for its impact on education in underserved areas. Cherrilearn’s founder, Shrinidhi RS, has a humble beginning and aims to create internet-based educational solutions for communities.

The Heartwarming Story of Cherrilearn: Bringing Education to Every Corner of India

Let’s take a journey into the world of Cherrilearn, a lovely Ed-tech platform based in Mangalore. This amazing platform is on a mission to make education more accessible in our country. And guess what? They’re planning something big!

Expanding Horizons

Cherrilearn is all set to launch the NCERT syllabus in Hindi by the next academic year. Isn’t that amazing? They’re also looking to include the 6th and 7th grade syllabus. Shrinidhi RS, the Co-Founder and CEO, shared this exciting news with us.

Established in 2021, Cherrilearn currently offers interactive education for students from grade 1 to 5 in tier-3 and tier-4 cities, both in English and Kannada.

Accessible Education for All

For students studying in vernacular language medium, accessing Cherrilearn is just a click away at ₹1 per day. The platform already offers NCERT English, NCERT Hindi, Karnataka State board English, and Karnataka State board Kannada syllabi.

Shrinidhi RS mentioned, “Our platform has reached 1,00,000 students nationwide, with 99 per cent being first-time users of educational technology. That’s why our app is super user-friendly!”

Empowering 10 Million Students

Cherrilearn’s goal is to educate 10 million students by 2025. They’ve already made a mark in over 2,000 towns and villages across 8 States in India. With 80,000+ downloads, 30,000+ topics covered, 8,200+ cities reached, and a fantastic app rating of 4.5, Cherrilearn has impacted the lives of 1,00,000 students. Their hard work has even earned them prestigious awards like the Deccan Herald Changemaker Award 2023 and The Hindu Business Line Changemaker Award 2023.

Humble Beginnings

Cherrilearn’s founder, Shrinidhi R S, has a heart as big as his dreams. Born and brought up in a humble family where his father drove a taxi and his mother worked as a tailor, Shrinidhi understood the value of education. With just ₹10 from his mother, he would head to an internet cafe in Kalladka to hone his programming skills. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Let’s give a round of applause to the incredible team at Cherrilearn for their dedication to making education accessible to all!

(Reported by BL Intern Nivasini Azhagappan)