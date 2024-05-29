Lemonn introduces zero-commission mutual funds to enhance user services

In Short:

PeepalCo, the parent company of Coinswitch and Lemonn, has launched mutual fund investment service on the Lemonn app for new investors. Users can invest in mutual funds commission-free starting at ₹100 and track investments from third-party apps. Lemonn aims to empower first-time investors with a deeper understanding of the investment landscape. The platform also offers F&O trading with zero brokerage for equity investors. Lemonn is a wealth tech product by PeepalCo, offering zero trading brokerage for the first three months and plans to introduce a flat fee structure. Lemonn supports equity investments and plans to introduce IPO investments, featuring analyst ratings and a glossary of financial terms.

Welcome to the World of Investing with Lemonn

Exciting news for all the budding investors out there! PeepalCo, the powerhouse behind cryptocurrency investment platform Coinswitch and stock broking platform Lemonn, has now introduced mutual fund investment services on the Lemonn app. This means you can now diversify your investment portfolio with just a few clicks.

Invest in Mutual Funds Commission-Free

Whether you are a seasoned investor or just starting out, Lemonn allows you to invest in mutual funds directly and commission-free. You can kickstart your investment journey with as little as ₹100 and have access to schemes from over 40 fund houses, including big names like HDFC, SBI, and Axis.

Worried about keeping track of your investments? Don’t fret! Lemonn’s Portfolio Import feature lets you seamlessly monitor your investments made on third-party apps.

Empowering First-time Investors

Devam Sardana, Business Head at Lemonn, shared, “Our goal is to empower first-time investors to gain a deeper understanding of the investment landscape. Introducing mutual funds on Lemonn is a natural step forward for us. The rapid growth of India’s mutual funds industry, outpacing countries like the US, Japan, and China, underscores a clear and growing demand. This demand can be further enhanced by offering simple, transparent and affordable products.”

A Comprehensive Investment Platform

But that’s not all! Lemonn has been making waves in the investment world. Just a week ago, the platform rolled out futures and options (F&O) trading with zero trading brokerage for equity investors.

About Lemonn

Lemonn, the brainchild of PeepalCo, offers a one-stop solution for all your investment needs. The platform provides zero trading brokerage for the first three months and also waives off account opening fees. Moving forward, it will introduce a flat broking fee structure to keep things simple and transparent for investors.

Currently, Lemonn supports equity investments and has plans to introduce investments in initial public offerings (IPOs) in the future. The platform also offers analyst ratings for stocks and a comprehensive glossary of financial and stock market terms to guide its users.