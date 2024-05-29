LinkedIn: Design, analytics, programming – key entry-level skills

In Short:

LinkedIn advises fresh graduates to focus on skills like design, analytics, and programming for better job opportunities. Top jobs for bachelor’s degree holders include Software Engineer and System Engineer. The fastest-growing industry for them is utilities. Other industries hiring include Oil, Gas, Mining, Real Estate, and Consumer Services. Keeping updated on industry trends, exploring diverse roles and networking are key to success in a competitive job market.

Unlocking Career Opportunities for Fresh Graduates

Are you a fresh graduate looking to step into the job market? According to the leading professional network LinkedIn, skills like design, analytics, and programming can unlock a wealth of career opportunities for you. In fact, Software Engineer, System Engineer, and Programming Analyst are the top jobs for bachelor’s degree holders, as per LinkedIn data.

Top Industries for Young Professionals

If you have a bachelor’s degree, the fastest-growing industry for you could be Utilities, according to LinkedIn’s Career Starter 2024 report. Other top industries hiring fresh graduates include Oil, Gas, and Mining, Real Estate, Equipment Rental Services, and Consumer Services.

Rapid Growth in Various Job Functions

No matter your educational background, various job functions are experiencing rapid growth. Bachelor’s degree holders have ample opportunities in fields like Community and Social Services, Legal, Marketing and Media, and Communication, as per LinkedIn.

Advice from LinkedIn Career Expert

The job market may seem tight at the beginning of your career journey. “Staying updated on industry trends and in-demand jobs, and exploring roles that might not seem obvious at first, can widen your options,” advises Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert & India Senior Managing Editor. “To expand your horizons, keep strengthening your skills and networking with professionals,” Banerjee added.

Flexible Working Arrangements on the Rise

According to LinkedIn, the trend towards more flexible working arrangements is significantly growing. Solely on-site roles are declining by 15 per cent, while hybrid positions are surging by 52 per cent for entry-level roles year-over-year.

To compile this insightful report, data scientists on LinkedIn’s Economic Graph team analysed millions of member profiles and job postings.