Pfizer and Yashoda Hospitals launch adult vaccination center in Hyderabad

Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals Collaborate to Set Up Adult Vaccination Center

Exciting news alert! Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals have joined forces to open a brand new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination at Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City. This fantastic initiative aims to elevate patient care and provide comprehensive adult vaccination services to the community.

What’s on Offer?

The dedicated CoE will offer immunization against a variety of vaccine-preventable diseases that are on the rise. This includes protection against Pneumococcal disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and Hepatitis A and B, among others.

Words from the Directors

According to Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, “Setting up our new Centre of Excellence is a major stride in showcasing our dedication to providing top-notch care for our patients. Through our partnership with Pfizer, we aim to promote adult vaccination and provide effective solutions to combat vaccine-preventable diseases.”

And Santosh Taur, Director Medical Affairs at Pfizer Vaccines, added, “Establishing this Centre of Excellence is a significant milestone in our mission to support the healthcare system in India. We are committed to empowering healthcare professionals and patients with valuable information to make informed healthcare decisions, including the importance of immunization.”

Why It Matters

In India, the majority of deaths caused by vaccine-preventable diseases occur in adults. Despite the proven benefits of adult vaccination in enhancing quality of life, its acceptance in the country is still low. This collaborative effort between Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals aims to address this gap and promote adult vaccination for a healthier community.