Cisco Aims to Contribute to India’s Growth Story: Chuck Robbins

Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, expressed excitement about contributing to India’s economic growth, highlighting a new manufacturing facility in Chennai. He emphasized the country’s ongoing development and Cisco’s 29-year presence there. With plans to produce and ship $1.3 billion worth of products in the coming years, Robbins sees India as a key market and export hub for the company’s future.

Cisco’s Commitment to India’s Growth

In a recent statement, Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, emphasized the company’s intention to play a significant role in India’s economic development, particularly in contributing to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). He noted, “We are thrilled and looking forward to being a part of the GDP growth in this country — the explosion of manufacturing, IP, leadership, and telecom that we all know is going to occur here.”

Manufacturing Facility Unveiled

On Friday, the multinational networking and security services company launched its new manufacturing facility in partnership with Flex in Chennai. Robbins highlighted that the Indian growth story is already in progress, noting that Cisco has had a presence in the country for nearly 29 years.

Future Prospects

According to Robbins, there has never been a more pivotal time for Cisco in India. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We have never been more committed, and we have never been more excited about the opportunity here, and we are looking forward to an incredible future together.”

In a notable meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023, Robbins announced the strategy to establish a manufacturing unit aimed at shipping products globally. He further commented, “We are so excited about India as both a market and an export hub for Cisco.”

Production and Export Plans

Cisco aims to manufacture and export products valued at $1.3 billion from India in the coming years, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging India’s potential in the global market.