Government Committed to Creating Supportive Environment for 6G R&D: Scindia

India’s government is committed to advancing sixth-generation (6G) technology, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He highlighted support for the Bharat 6G Alliance in research and innovation, aiming to position India as a global leader by 2030. The government will facilitate testing labs and collaborations to develop technologies that benefit sectors like agriculture and healthcare, especially in rural areas.

New Delhi: The government remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for the research and development of sixth-generation (6G) technology, as stated by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Government Support for Bharat 6G Alliance

The Minister commended the initiatives undertaken by the Bharat 6G Alliance and reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating research, establishing testing labs, and providing an environment where startups and enterprises can thrive within the 6G sector, as conveyed in an official statement from the Ministry of Communications.

India’s Role in Global 6G Landscape

Minister Scindia emphasized the government’s desire to position India as a significant player in the global 6G arena through the development of “world-class technologies, testbeds, and partnerships.” This statement follows a recent high-level meeting held by the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) with Scindia and Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications. The meeting focused on a series of actionable plans for advancing 6G technology.

Progress and Innovations in 6G Technology

During the meeting, the Chairman, Vice-Chairmen, and members of various working groups presented their updates, showcasing significant projects, strategic initiatives, and plans for action. The presentation highlighted India’s advancements in areas such as indigenous Radio Access Networks (RAN) technology, intelligent networks for rural connectivity, and innovative applications across multiple sectors, including agriculture, health, and smart cities.

“We are confident that with this collaborative approach, India can emerge as a leading player in 6G,” remarked Scindia. He underlined that the Bharat 6G Vision, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a “bold initiative aimed at making India a global leader in telecommunications by 2030.”

Inclusive Development and Stakeholder Engagement

Scindia stressed the need to harness 6G as a “transformative force” for social and economic development, particularly in rural and underserved regions, ensuring that India’s growth trajectory remains inclusive.

In a comprehensive exchange, Scindia and Mittal interacted with over 100 telecom leaders and stakeholders to discuss scaling innovations, developing resilient supply chains, and nurturing public-private partnerships to accomplish the nation’s ambitious 6G objectives. According to the ministry, “With the establishment of state-of-the-art labs and a focus on innovation in multi-chip modules, SoCs, and advanced IoT applications, India is poised to lead in the global 6G movement.”

Accelerating Research Initiatives

To bolster 6G research efforts, the telecom department has recently approved 111 research proposals, as per the ministry’s announcement.