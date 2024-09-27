Cisco’s Manufacturing Unit Highlights India’s Engineering Excellence: Scindia

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Cisco’s new manufacturing plant in Chennai, highlighting India’s engineering and manufacturing strengths. Cisco aims to generate $1.3 billion in revenue from this facility. Scindia noted that India has seen a telecom revolution, with mobile data costs dropping dramatically and internet users increasing significantly. The goal is 100% teledensity, reaching remote areas by next year.

Inauguration of Cisco’s Manufacturing Facility

On Friday, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications, highlighted the significance of Cisco‘s newly inaugurated local manufacturing facility in Chennai. He emphasized that the establishment stands as a representation of India’s indigenous engineering capabilities and its manufacturing achievements.

During the inauguration ceremony, Scindia remarked, “This facility is a testament in many forms. It is a testament of India’s indigenous engineering capabilities. It is a testament of India’s entrepreneurial capability. It is a testament of India’s manufacturing prowess.”

Collaboration with Flex

The US multinational, in partnership with Flex, aims to generate nearly $1.3 billion in revenue from products shipped from India. Scindia noted that Flex’s engagement is not limited to Cisco’s manufacturing site in Sriperambadur but also symbolizes India’s cultural, spiritual, and economic resurgence on the global platform.

Technological Advancements and Market Growth

Scindia acknowledged that India has undergone a paradigm shift over the past two decades. He pointed out the remarkable growth, stating, “We have gone from zero mobile phones to 117 crore mobile phones in this country. In the last decade, we have increased our internet users from 250 million to 952 million.”

He further elaborated on the unique aspects of India’s telecom market, highlighting its capacity to provide affordable mobile services to a population of 1.4 billion. Scindia noted the dramatic decrease in the cost of data, stating, “The cost of 1 GB of data has gone from Rs 296 to just Rs 8.79 per GB, making ubiquitous connectivity a norm.”

Mobile Manufacturing Progress

Referring to the mobile manufacturing sector, Scindia remarked that in 2014, India was entirely reliant on imported devices. However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now reached a point where it exports mobile phones valued at ₹1.28 lakh crores and has become the second-largest mobile phone producer globally. He noted a value addition growth rate of 20%, with aspirations for further progress.

Looking ahead, Scindia expressed optimism regarding the saturation of 4G services, stating, “By the middle of next year, we will ensure 4G saturation across 100% of India. This revolution is transformative, and I encourage Cisco to establish a strong presence in India.”

Future Connectivity Goals

India has set an ambitious goal of achieving 100% teledensity by extending connectivity to approximately 15,000 unconnected villages situated in remote and hilly regions.