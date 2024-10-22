Chunghwa Telecom Secures 5G Deal to Upgrade Network Infrastructure

Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom has partnered with Ericsson to upgrade its 5G network, focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency. The new technology cuts carbon emissions and energy use significantly. Chunghwa will use AI to manage energy consumption smartly and benefit from Ericsson’s innovative Site Digital Twin to speed up network deployment. This collaboration supports Chunghwa’s goal to reach Net Zero by 2045.

Taiwanese telecommunications company Chunghwa Telecom has recently entered into a significant 5G contract with Ericsson to modernise its mobile network, with a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. This partnership aims to bolster 5G network capabilities while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions, thereby supporting Chunghwa’s commitment to achieving a Net Zero target by 2045, which has been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Solutions for Energy Efficiency

The contract encompasses Ericsson’s 5G RAN portfolio, notably featuring the dual-band Radio 4490HP. This advanced technology is designed to reduce embodied carbon by 54 percent and energy consumption by over 40 percent when compared to previous legacy models. The new radios are expected to enhance multi-band capacity, uplink performance, and energy efficiency, promoting a sustainable and future-ready network, as stated by Ericsson.

Leveraging AI for Intelligent Network Management

Furthermore, Chunghwa Telecom will implement Ericsson’s AI-powered Intelligent RAN power-saving technology to optimise energy consumption without sacrificing network performance. This AI-driven solution automates the monitoring and optimisation of complex networks, facilitating the prediction of network load and enhancing energy efficiency.

“Ericsson’s advanced 5G solutions align perfectly with our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing network efficiency,” remarked the Vice President of the Network Technology Group at Chunghwa Telecom.

Site Digital Twin Technology

In addition, Ericsson’s Site Digital Twin technology, a crucial element of this modernisation initiative, will simplify network design and deployment, allowing for more efficient and automated site management.

This agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed at Mobile World Congress 2024, where both companies pledged to advance 5G-Advanced technology through AI-driven energy savings, intelligent network operations, and automation.