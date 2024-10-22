BSNL Launches New Logo and Introduces Seven Innovative Initiatives

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new logo and seven initiatives to boost connectivity in India. Key features include a spam-blocking service, national Wi-Fi roaming for fiber customers, and a fiber-based TV service with over 500 channels that won’t use broadband data. BSNL is also introducing a satellite-mobile network for secure communication in remote areas and a 5G network for coal mines to support advanced technology applications.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom company, has unveiled its new logo along with seven innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity across both rural and urban regions. These initiatives focus on improving security, affordability, and reliability for users.

Key Initiatives

One of the significant announcements includes a spam-blocking solution designed to automatically filter and block phishing attempts and malicious SMS messages. Additionally, BSNL has introduced a national Wi-Fi roaming service for BSNL FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) customers, allowing them to access high-speed internet across the country at no extra charge.

Moreover, the company has launched a pioneering fiber-based intranet TV service that offers over 500 live channels. Notably, the data utilized for viewing television content will not deplete the subscribers’ broadband data packages.

Innovative Connectivity Solutions

BSNL also announced a direct-to-device connectivity solution that integrates both satellite and terrestrial mobile networks. This service will facilitate the sending of text messages and making UPI payments even in regions lacking a terrestrial network.

In times of disaster and crisis, the company plans to provide encrypted communication services for government and relief agencies. This will utilize drone-based and balloon-based systems to extend coverage in affected areas.

Advancements in 5G Network

Furthermore, BSNL has unveiled the first captive 5G network for coal mines in India. In collaboration with C-DAC and leveraging locally manufactured 5G equipment, this network aims to enable advanced AI and IoT applications in both underground and large opencast mines. Key applications include safety analytics, real-time remote control of equipment, augmented-reality enabled remote maintenance, as well as fleet tracking and optimization.