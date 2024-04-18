CEO Akshaya Moondra: FPO funds to cover Vodafone Idea’s capex for 3 years

The Vodafone Idea (Vi) follow-on public offer (FPO) received strong support from investors, raising funds to meet capital expenditure needs for 3 years with 4G expansion priority. The debt is manageable, with Rs 4,500 crore bank debt and the government payment obligation till 2041. Vi aims to compete better, improve ARPU, and add 4G coverage. Profits expected with revenue growth, and enterprise business focus remains strong.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) FPO Receives Strong Support from Anchor Investors

The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Vodafone Idea (Vi) has garnered significant backing from anchor investors, indicating their trust in the company’s long-term strategies, stated chief executive Akshaya Moondra. Highlighting the company’s solid financial standing, Moondra mentioned that the bank debt stands at less than Rs 4,500 crore. The funds raised through the FPO are expected to cover capital expenditure needs for the next three years, with a primary focus on expanding 4G services. This expansion aims to reduce subscriber losses and pave the way for a financial turnaround. Here are some key insights:

Anchor Investor Interest

The anchor book has seen robust participation from investors such as GQG, Fidelity Management Research, UBS, and local entities like HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI General. Notably, the hedge fund allocation remains below 5%, underscoring the quality of the offering and investor base.

Vodafone’s Financials

Moondra emphasized that the primary concern for the company remains its ability to fund strategic investments rather than its balance sheet, given the structure of government payment obligations. The FPO aims to raise Rs 18,000 crore, with additional funding from promoters and potential debt financing to bolster capital reserves for future growth.

Utilization of Funds

The funds raised will primarily be directed towards growth capex, with a significant portion allocated for 4G capacity and coverage expansion. Notably, the proceeds will not be used to settle dues with Indus Towers or promoter entities.

Competitive Positioning

Vi plans to enhance its competitive stance against industry rivals by focusing on 4G coverage expansion and ARPU growth. The company intends to capitalize on the ARPU enhancement potential from upgrading 2G subscribers to 4G services.

Future Prospects and Turnaround

With a positive revenue trajectory and strategic investments in 4G and future technologies, Vi aims to drive subscriber growth, improve financial performance, and achieve a significant turnaround in the near term.

Enterprise and Satellite Business Outlook

While the focus remains on core telecom operations, Vi is monitoring the satellite space for potential future opportunities. The enterprise segment is poised for growth, with emphasis on IoT, cloud services, and data monetization initiatives.