In Short:

If you are looking for action-packed movies to watch on Netflix, you’re in luck! From superhero blockbusters to thrilling adventure films and classic kung-fu movies, Netflix has a diverse selection to choose from. Movies like ‘Extraction’ and ‘Close’ offer intense action sequences and gripping performances. ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘The Equalizer 3’ also promise pulse-pounding excitement for viewers. So grab some popcorn and get ready for a thrilling movie marathon!