Centre acknowledges BSNL data breach in May, sets up committee for telco network audit

BSNL Data Breach Reported by CERT-In

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) reported a possible intrusion and data breach at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on May 20, 2024, according to union minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Details of the Breach

Scindia mentioned that CERT-In found one File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server with data similar to the sample data shared. However, the equipment vendor did not report a breach into the home location register (HLR) of the telecom company’s network, ensuring no service outage.

Remedial Measures

In response to the breach, BSNL has taken preventive steps such as changing access passwords for similar FTP servers and issuing instructions to maintain air-gap for endpoints. Additionally, an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) has been formed to audit the telecom networks and suggest remedial measures.

Financial Status of BSNL

As per the minister’s response, BSNL has seen a decrease in net loss from Rs 15,500 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 5,371 crore in 2023-24. The company has started earning operating profits from FY2020-21 and has a total of 67,340 towers as of March 31, 2024.

Leasing of Towers

BSNL has leased out 12,502 towers to private operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, earning a total of Rs 8,348.92 crore between 2010-11 to 2023-24. The telecom PSU offers a range of services including telephone, mobile, internet, broadband, data center, and long-distance services.

Quality of Services

Scindia asserted that BSNL’s mobile and landline services meet most of the Quality of Service (QoS) parameters set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and are working satisfactorily.