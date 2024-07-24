C-DoT collaborates with IIT Roorkee and IIT Mandi to develop cell-free 6G access points

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) has partnered with IIT Roorkee and IIT Mandi to develop cell-free 6G access points, eliminating traditional cellular topologies. This project aims to enhance connectivity, boost data speeds, and contribute to the 6G standardisation activity. CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay highlighted the importance of indigenously developed technologies for communication in India, supporting the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

C-DoT Signs Agreement with IIT Roorkee and IIT Mandi for Development of Cell-Free 6G Access Points

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) to work on the development of cell-free 6G access points.

Collaboration and Agreement Details

Both IITs will be working together to advance this technology under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme by the Department of Telecommunications, as announced by the Ministry of Communications.

The traditional cellular topologies in mobile networks are being reimagined with the cell-free Massive MIMO technology. Instead of single base stations serving individual cells, multiple access points (APs) will be deployed across a wide area to cater to multiple user devices simultaneously.

Benefits of Cell-Free Massive MIMO

With a large number of APs dedicated to each user, the technology promises ubiquitous connectivity, eliminates dead zones, enhances signal strength, and boosts data speeds even in high-density areas.

The project will focus on developing APs for upcoming 6G radio access networks, aiming to contribute to 6G standardization, commercialization, IPR generation, and workforce development for the evolving 6G landscape.

Statement from CEO, C-DoT

Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, emphasized the importance of locally designed technologies in meeting India’s communication needs, aligning with the vision of self-reliant India or “Atmanirbhar Bharat.” He highlighted the potential for IPR generation and advancements in the 6G domain through this collaboration.