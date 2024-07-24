Bajaj Finance increases loan loss provisions; NBFC to prioritize collection efficiency

In Short:

Bajaj Finance, a non-bank lender in Pune, saw a surge in loan loss provisions in the first quarter of the financial year due to low collections and higher provisioning needs for overdue loans. The company is now focusing on improving its collection efficiency since gross loan losses and provisions were ₹1,790 crore. The management expects loan losses to normalize by the third quarter.

Bajaj Finance Faces Loan Loss Provisions Spike

Hey there, folks! Today we’ve got some interesting news coming out of Mumbai. Bajaj Finance, a prominent non-banking financial company based in Pune, has seen a significant surge in its loan loss provisions during the first quarter of this financial year (April-June). What’s causing this spike, you ask? Well, it seems that muted collections and higher provisioning requirements for ageing delinquencies are the main culprits here.

Numbers and Strategies

So, how much are we talking about here? Well, gross loan losses and provisions for the quarter amounted to a whopping ₹1,790 crore. To tackle this situation, Bajaj Finance made use of a management overlay of ₹105 crore towards loan losses and provisions, bringing the net loan losses and provisions to ₹1,685 crore.

What’s a management overlay, you wonder? It’s like a safety net that companies build to handle emergencies or crises, and in this case, Bajaj Finance set it up primarily during the pandemic.

Focus on Improving Collection Efficiency

During an analyst call, the management mentioned their plans to enhance collection efficiency to deal with the current situation. They are closely monitoring the portfolio quality and making proactive decisions to trim exposure to certain customer segments.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, Bajaj Finance remains optimistic about the future. They expect the loan losses to stabilize by the third quarter and hope to see some normalization in the coming months. The company will be closely observing the trends to determine whether the current collection issues are temporary or more long-lasting.

What Analysts Say

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial noted the unexpected rise in credit cost at 1.97% and foresee it normalizing over the next two quarters. They anticipate credit costs to hover around 1.75-1.85% for FY25.

Managing the Challenges

While challenges persist, Bajaj Finance is taking steps to address the situation. They are bolstering their debt management infrastructure and keeping a keen eye on stress levels across various business verticals.

Key Takeaways

Stress levels are particularly evident in two- and three-wheeler finance, rural B2C, and SME loan portfolios, while growth in rural B2B remains strong. The company is also seeing positive trends in the urban B2C segment.

Regulatory Changes and Future Plans

The RBI recently lifted restrictions on certain loan verticals for Bajaj Finance, allowing them to restart their EMI card and eCOM businesses. This move is expected to boost overall loan growth for FY25, projected at 26-28%.

So, there you have it—Bajaj Finance navigating through challenges, adapting strategies, and aiming for a brighter future. Stay tuned for more updates!