Bollywood Celebrities Alia-Ranbir, Tiger Shroff, Kareena-Saif Celebrate Holi 2024 | Watch Now

The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and passion across the country on Monday. Bollywood, as always, joined in the celebrations with full fervour. Just like the iconic Holi celebrations of the Great Showman Raj Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities made sure to extend their wishes on this auspicious occasion and give us a glimpse of their colourful festivities this year. Many of them took to social media platforms like Instagram to share pictures and videos of their Holi celebrations with their loved ones. The newlywed Bollywood couple, **Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat**, shared some heartwarming pictures from their Holi celebration.

Here are some videos and pictures shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted playing Holi with their neighbours, along with their daughter, Raha.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

The newlywed couple of Bollywood, **Kriti Kharbanda** and **Pulkit Samrat**, gave us a glimpse of their first Holi celebration together.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

**Kareena Kapoor** spent her Holi in Serengeti with her family, sharing pictures with **Saif Ali Khan** and their sons.

Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, **Navya Nanda**, shared moments from their Holi celebrations with her family, including pictures with Big B and Jaya Bachchan.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra

After tying the knot in February, **Kiara** and **Sidharth** celebrated their second Holi. They took to Instagram to share pictures of their colourful festivities.

Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani

**Disha**, **Tiger**, and **Akshay** were seen playing Holi together. Disha shared a fun video on social media, showing them playing Holi and captioned it “Happy Holi.”

