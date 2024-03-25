Bollywood Celebrities Alia-Ranbir, Tiger Shroff, Kareena-Saif Celebrate Holi 2024 | Watch Now

In Short:
Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across India. Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others shared their festive moments on social media. Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared adorable pictures, while Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their second Holi together. Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar also shared fun Holi moments on social media.
The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and passion across the country on Monday. Bollywood, as always, joined in the celebrations with full fervour. Just like the iconic Holi celebrations of the Great Showman Raj Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities made sure to extend their wishes on this auspicious occasion and give us a glimpse of their colourful festivities this year. Many of them took to social media platforms like Instagram to share pictures and videos of their Holi celebrations with their loved ones. The newlywed Bollywood couple, **Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat**, shared some heartwarming pictures from their Holi celebration.