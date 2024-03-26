Airtel offers 2024 Year Long Validity Plans to Recharge with Ahead of Tariff Hikes

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering three-year-long validity plans to customers. After the Lok Sabha elections, Airtel may increase headline tariffs. It is advised for subscribers to opt for yearly validity plans before the price hike. The plans cost Rs 3359, Rs 2999, and Rs 1799, offering benefits like unlimited voice calling, data, SMS, and additional perks like Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Airtel has already adjusted tariffs to boost revenue, and further hikes are expected post-elections.

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, is currently providing three-year-long validity plans to its customers. In anticipation of upcoming headline tariff hikes post Lok Sabha elections, subscribers are encouraged to opt for these year-long plans to secure benefits at current prices.

Rs 3359 Plan: This premium plan by Airtel offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2.5GB daily data, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The plan has a service validity of 365 days.

Rs 2999 Plan: Customers opting for this plan get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music with a validity of 365 days.

Rs 1799 Plan: The most affordable yearly plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music with a validity of 365 days.