Avant plans to construct AI-focused data center in Milwaukee

Artificial Intelligence technology (AI) company Avant Technologies today announced plans to build its first Avant-branded micro data center, specifically designed for private cloud companies in the AI and big data sectors. The data center will be located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

Avant’s Micro Data Center

“We are encouraged by the early demand for our high-density compute infrastructure, coming from both on-premises and colocation segments of the private cloud sector,” said Avant Technologies.

“It has always been our strategy to operate our own data centers leveraging our technology. The growing demand for new data center capacity and the progress of our solution development support our decision to accelerate this phase of Avant’s growth strategy.”

Considerations Behind Milwaukee Selection

Avant stated that Milwaukee was selected after careful consideration of key factors, including a pool of top tech talent and affordability.

“Milwaukee’s thriving tech scene, strong investment hub, presence of tech giants, growing talent pool, and affordability make it the ideal location for Avant’s future success,” noted Avant.