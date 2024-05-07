Bharti Airtel Achieves 5G Milestones in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana

In Short:

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced significant milestones in its 5G services. The company revealed that it has 0.6 million customers using 5G services in Himachal Pradesh, and 1.5 million customers in Haryana. Airtel has successfully deployed 5G across all cities and districts in the two states.

Airtel’s 5G Expansion

Airtel has been consistently achieving milestones in 5G users. The company noted a substantial increase in 5G users over the past six months in both Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Airtel’s expansive network deployment has enabled customers in these states to easily access and enjoy 5G services.

Expansion in Himachal Pradesh

Airtel has completed its 5G rollout in Himachal Pradesh, covering iconic locations such as Shimla, Spiti Valley, Dalhousie, and Manali, offering seamless connectivity across the region.

Rollout in Haryana

Airtel’s rollout in Haryana covers key areas including Kurukshetra, Ambala, Aravalli hills, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Gurugram, and Faridabad, ensuring comprehensive 5G coverage in the state.

Bharti Airtel expressed gratitude to its customers for embracing 5G services. The company stated, “We are focused on expanding the network infrastructure to support widespread adoption of 5G in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Our aim is to keep our customers connected to the fastest, most reliable, and advanced network.”

Airtel’s Commitment to Network Expansion

Airtel credits the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G to various factors such as network enhancement, accelerated rollout, and the availability of 5G devices. In an effort to make 5G more accessible, Airtel has collaborated with Poco to offer budget-friendly 5G smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Recently, Bharti Airtel reported that 5.2 million customers are now enjoying 5G services in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai.