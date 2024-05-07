SES and Inred team up to provide satellite connectivity in Colombia’s Amazonas Region

Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES has partnered with Colombian connectivity service provider Inred to bring high-speed internet to thousands of people in the Amazonas region. Inred will use SES’s MEO satellites to connect over 500 homes, schools, and government buildings in Leticia and other rural areas. The collaboration aims to improve access to education and government services in remote areas of Colombia.



Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES has partnered with Colombian connectivity service provider Inred to provide high-throughput connectivity services to residents in the Department of Amazonas. As part of the Amazonas Digital initiative, Inred will use SES’s Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites to connect over 500 homes, schools, and government facilities in the city of Leticia and other rural areas in Amazonas.

MEO Satellites Enhancing Connectivity

SES’s MEO satellites, positioned at 8,000 km above the Earth’s surface, will support the government’s efforts towards digital inclusion by bringing connectivity to even the most remote regions in Colombia, as announced by both companies on Monday.

Inred stated, “With SES as our long-term partner, operating satellites in geostationary and MEO orbits and understanding our connectivity requirements, we are confident that SES will provide the most suitable satellite network to contribute to a brighter social and economic future for the people of Colombia.”

SES mentioned, “We have previously assisted INRED in connecting nearly one million individuals at 1,300 locations in Colombia with free Wi-Fi access. Today, we are expanding our collaboration as INRED utilizes our MEO satellites to connect the residents of Leticia city with low-latency, high-throughput connectivity, enabling improved access to educational and governmental services.”

Overview of SES and INRED

SES manages the geostationary orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) satellite constellation, offering extensive coverage and high performance. INRED, established in 2002, delivers satellite-based telecommunications services and last-mile solutions, particularly beneficial in areas lacking adequate telecommunications infrastructure.