Banglalink and Teletalk announce collaborative network sharing pilot program

Two major mobile operators in Bangladesh, Teletalk and Banglalink, have introduced a new ‘Active Sharing (Roaming)’ service after a successful field trial. This service allows Teletalk subscribers to switch to Banglalink’s network in areas with coverage gaps, enhancing service quality. During the pilot phase, 2,000 selected subscribers can enjoy Voice, SMS, and Data Services through Banglalink’s 4G network. This collaboration marks a historic moment in Bangladesh’s telecom industry.



Teletalk, a state-owned mobile phone network, and Banglalink, a private mobile operator, have announced a pilot program for a new ‘Active Sharing (Roaming)’ service after a successful field trial. This partnership aims to share telecom infrastructure to enhance network and customer experience.

Introduction of Active Sharing (Roaming)

TelecomTalk reported that last year in November, Banglalink and Teletalk began a field trial of roaming services to improve coverage in specific regions. During the trial, postpaid voice and SMS services were tested in certain areas. This initiative will now enable Teletalk subscribers to switch to the Banglalink network in areas with coverage gaps, enhancing coverage and service quality through Banglalink’s network infrastructure.

The State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology announced the service at an event at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium in the ICT Tower, Agargaon. The pilot program will involve 2,000 selected Teletalk postpaid and prepaid subscribers enjoying Voice, SMS, and Data Services through Banglalink’s 4G network across Bangladesh.

This collaboration marks the first time two telecom service providers in Bangladesh have actively shared network infrastructure. Banglalink stated that this agreement empowers Teletalk subscribers to utilize its network, boasting over 16,000 towers nationwide and a growing 4G subscriber base.

Upon successful completion of the pilot, Banglalink and Teletalk will work towards nationwide commercial launch of the Active Sharing (Roaming) service in the future.

Banglalink Receives Unified License

In March, Veon reported that its subsidiary, Banglalink, received a unified license from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). This license combines existing authorizations for 2G, 3G, and 4G standards, making Banglalink’s licenses technology-agnostic and simplifying the license renewal process.

The unified license also facilitates infrastructure resource sharing between operators, provides clarity on data retention, audit period guidelines, and streamlines fees and charges.