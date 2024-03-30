nLighten finishes rooftop solar project at Milton Keynes data center

In Short:

UK-based data center platform nLighten has installed over 1,000 solar panels on the roof of its Milton Keynes site, aiming to save 90 tons of CO2e annually. The solar energy produced will meet power needs during summer days. nLighten believes this initiative will attract customers looking for sustainable options. The company’s Milton Keynes campus is well-equipped, ensuring a power availability of 3 MW.

nLighten Completes Rooftop Solar Installation at Milton Keynes Data Center Edge Data Center platform nLighten has finished installing solar panels on the rooftop of its Milton Keynes data center in the UK. The company revealed this week that it has placed over 1,000 panels on the 4,500 square meters rooftop of its Milton Keynes data center.

Environmental Impact

nLighten believes that the 478 kW capacity deployment is one of the largest rooftop installations in the UK and could save approximately 90 tons of CO2e annually. It is projected that the solar-generated energy will be adequate to fulfill the power needs of the entire building during specific periods of the day in the summer months.

“At nLighten, the energy transition and supporting a sustainable digital economy are fundamental to our values. We are pleased to progress on our path to shape the future for the data center industry and synchronize edge data centers with the sustainable transition,” said nLighten UK.

“Our solar power initiative at the Milton Keynes site in the UK will be well-received by current and prospective customers aiming to meet environmental sustainability standards,” the company stated.

The company disclosed that its Milton Keynes edge data center campus is furnished with dual connections to the National Grid, backup generators, batteries, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) with a maximum power availability of 3 MW.

nLighten, which is owned by I Squared Capital, obtained Proximity Data Centers, an edge platform in the UK with ten carrier-neutral edge data centers, as reported by TelecomTalk in September.